close
Wed Jun 03, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
June 3, 2020

First ever mobile device manufacturing policy okayed

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 3, 2020

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Cabinet on Tuesday approved the first ever mobile device manufacturing policy, pursuant to a summary moved by Ministry of Industries and Production.

The policy has been prepared by Engineering Development Board (EDB), a techno-economic arm of Ministry of Industries and Production (MoIP), through extensive consultation with relevant public and private sector stakeholders.

Latest News

More From Pakistan