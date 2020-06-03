First ever mobile device manufacturing policy okayed

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The Federal Cabinet on Tuesday approved the first ever mobile device manufacturing policy, pursuant to a summary moved by Ministry of Industries and Production.
The policy has been prepared by Engineering Development Board (EDB), a techno-economic arm of Ministry of Industries and Production (MoIP), through extensive consultation with relevant public and private sector stakeholders.