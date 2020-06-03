close
Wed Jun 03, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
June 3, 2020

Control room

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 3, 2020

LAHORE: The Punjab government has established a Central Control Room Lahore (CCRL) for management of Covid-19 patients in hospitals in the city.

In view of the increasing number of Covid-19 patients, there is a need to streamline, monitor and coordinate the process of admissions and shifting of Covid-19 patients to different hospitals in Lahore.

Latest News

More From Pakistan