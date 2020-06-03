Probe finds nearly 3pc Sindh domiciles to non-natives as suspicious

KARACHI: An inquiry committee formed by Sindh government to probe the issuance of fake domiciles to non-natives found near 3 percent domiciles as suspicious, The News the learned.

The committee headed by senior bureaucrat and head of Sindh Board of Revenue Qazi Shahid Parvez comprised of two members. Both the senior officers of the Sindh government, Saeed Mangnejo and Nazeer Qureshi, scrutinised the record of domiciles of five districts and found some of the documents suspicious and directed the divisional commissioners for further confirmation and filed verification of the said suspicious documents.

A member of the committee on the condition of not to be named informed The News that the committee was given one-week time and in the said specified time it was not possible to scrutinise the record of the domiciles of the whole Sindh province.

The member added that the committee after verifying the record of five districts found 41 suspicious documents in Larkana out of 15,000 plus domiciles issued in last two years, 33 suspicious domiciles in Ghotki, 27 in Kashmore and 23 in Nauhsero Feroze. However, the number of suspicious documents of Jamshoro could not be accessed till the filling of this story.

Sources in the Commissioner Office Larkana informed this reporter that out of 41 detected suspicious documents by the inquiry committee, 28 were found as genuine in field verification and the matter of remaining 13 was in process and would be clear within two days.

Sources within the committee informed that the initial report would be presented to the Sindh chief minister and chief secretary in coming days along with recommendations. The sources added that in coming days the committee would scrutinise the domiciles issued from Karachi division where there could be many cases of issuance of fake domiciles in district South and West.

The sources said that in the whole process, the committee could not find the role of any deputy commissioner or additional or assistant commissioner level officer in issuance of

any fake domicile or certificate. This reporter tried several times to contact the head of the committee, Qazi Shahid Parvez, and other committee members, but no one was available for an official version.