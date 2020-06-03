Hitler’s birthplace to be ‘neutralised’ with redesign

VIENNA: Austrian officials unveiled Tuesday plans to “neutralise” Adolf Hitler’s birth house by turning it into a police station, with the building receiving some cosmetic changes in the process. The yellow corner house in the northern Austrian town of Braunau on the border with Germany, where Hitler was born on April 20 1889, was taken into government control in 2016. The building’s fate was the subject of a lengthy legal battle with the house’s owner, which only ended last year. Austrian architecture firm Marte.Marte, run by two brothers, has been chosen from among 12 candidates to carry out the modifications to the property. The government expects the work to cost some 5 million euros ($5.6 million) and be completed by early 2023. “A new chapter will be opened for the future from the birth house of a dictator and mass murderer,” Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said at a press conference announcing the plans.