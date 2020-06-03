NZC announces central contracts for women cricketers

WELLINGTON: Wicket-keeper batter Natalie Dodd and pace bowler Jess Kerr have been named for the first time in the White Ferns' centrally contracted women cricketers’ list for the 2020-21 season.

Since her international debut in 2010, Dodd has featured in 12 ODIs and six T20Is while Jess, the elder sister of spinner Amelia Kerr, made her international debut earlier this year in the home series against South Africa. “It's an acknowledgement of hard work and perseverance from both Jess and Natalie, culminating in a fantastic opportunity ahead of them,” said head coach Bob Carter on Tuesday.

“Jess was an excellent addition to the group last season and impressed the coaching staff with her work ethic and commitment. We’re looking forward to her developing her game over next 12 months. “Natalie has impressed over several seasons at the domestic level having been in the top echelon of run-scorers while also showing her ability with the gloves. We see this as an opportunity to work on her skills and hopefully build on an international career that started many years ago.

“I’m happy the majority of our group can remain stable as we look for continual improvement and application from our players. We have an experienced core of White Ferns and want to ensure our younger, less experienced players have the chance to learn from them over the next 12 months.”