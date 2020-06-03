PTI leaders accuse Sindh govt of issuing fake domiciles

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Tuesday accused the Pakistan Peoples Party-led Sindh government of issuing fake domiciles.

Party leaders said they would not allow anyone to “usurp the rights of the youths in Sindh on the basis of fake documents”. They said the Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) “itself is involved in the murder of merit in the province”.

They made these allegations as they spoke to media after visiting the burns ward of the Civil Hospital Karachi (CHK) to inquire about the health of two injured girls who were on the ground when during the recent plane crash incident in Model Colony.

Party leaders who met with the girls were PTI’s parliamentary leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh and PTI Karachi President Khuram Sher Zaman and MPA Dua Bhutto. They said the two injured girls, Maria and Azeeza, would be given Rs500,000 each, while the heirs of a third girl, Naheeda, who lost her life due to critical burns, would be given Rs1million.

“The federal government will compensate for the sad losses due to the plane crash and each and every affected person would be compensated,” said Sheikh, who is also the party’s’ central vice president. He requested the affected people to contact them and vowed that the federal government would do its best to assist them.

Sheikh said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had given people a relief package of Rs1,200 billion, but “the corrupt rulers of Sindh even devoured the funds for the poor people”. He stated: “MNAs are not given special funds from the prime minister.”

He said the education sector in Sindh was in a shambles and buffaloes were kept at schools. He said the Sindh government is not working but “just raising hue and cry in the name of coronavirus”. He said the provincial rulers are spreading fear amongst the masses instead of serving them.

“There are no basic facilities of healthcare and education in Sindh. Corruption has marred all departments of the Sindh government,” Sheikh said. He said the Sindh chief minister was acting as a “conduit for the transfer of black money to the PPP corrupt leaders”.

“For the last 12 years, the finance department had been headed by Murad Ali Shah,” he said. Instead of working for the welfare of the people from the money they received from the prime minister’s special fund, he said, “Sindh ministers are only giving hollow sermons to the poor people instead of giving food and ration to them.”

He said the Sindh health minister had virtually gone missing. He said even the CHK was facing immense problems, while there was even no dog bite vaccine in the province’s government hospitals.

PTI MPA Sherzaman said compensation of Rs2million was given to the victim and injured of the plane crash incident. He regretted that “the private hospitals are demanding money for the treatment of coronavirus patients”.

He said the Sindh health minister was to be found nowhere, adding it was the responsibility of the government to give healthcare facilities to the people. He asked that “till when the people of Sindh would continue to die of dog bites?”

He said medicines were not present in the government hospitals, and even to get a patient admitted to the CHK, one needed a lot of political connections. He asked that “why the government of Sindh has not opened isolation wards in hospitals of other districts”. “We had demanded the opening of markets during the Eid season till midnight to reduce the rush and ensure better social distancing but the Sindh government refused to listen to us.”

He said the chief minister was responsible for the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases as “his government failed to implement the SOPs”. He said that for the last 12 years, the PPP had been in power in Sindh.

He said people of Larkana “are crying due to a lack of basic facilities of life”. He said people were facing problems in Sindh because the provincial government had failed to deliver.

Media talk

In a media talk at his office, PTI Sindh leader and head of Baitul Mal Sindh Hunaid Lakhani said that after destroying the rural Sindh “with uncontrolled corruption, now the PPP’s provincial government has plans to ruin the province's urban areas, particularly Karachi”.

“But the PTI will not allow the PPP to destroy the megacity,” said Lakhani. He criticised the PPP for “not improving the condition of Sindh in spite of the fact that it has been ruling the province for the past 12 years”.

“Even during their third consecutive government, the PPP did not provide basic facilities of life, such as healthcare, education and public transport.”

He said Sindh was standing on a mountain of corruption. “The country is passing through a tough time due to corruption and the bad governance of the previous regimes.” He said Anwar Majeed and Asif Ali Zardari were two faces of the same coin and the Sindh chief minister also worked for their vested interests.

“Poverty has been increasing very rapidly in Sindh, and in many areas of the province, a large number of poor children have no option but to sleep hungry. Today, the children of Sindh are dying of hunger and dog-bites. Seventy per cent of water in Sindh is not drinkable,” he said. He said the residents of the megacity had been facing a number of civic issues.