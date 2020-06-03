Sammy flays killing of Floyd

LONDON: Even as George Floyd’s killing has led to massive outcry from across the globe, former West Indies captain Daren Sammy said the cricket world needs to voice out against injustice to people of colour.

West Indies’ T20 World Cup-winning captain Daren Sammy urged the International Cricket Council (ICC) and other cricket boards across the globe to support the fight against racism in the wake of George Floyd’s killing that has led to a global outcry. He said the reactions to George Floyd’s killing is not just limited to America and pointed out that racism is commonplace across the globe and on a regular basis.

In a series of social media posts, Sammy, who led the West Indies to T20 World Cup glory in 2016, said if the cricket world is not voicing against injustice to ‘people of colour’, then it is also part of the problem. Football clubs, NBA, and Formula One stars had reacted strongly to the death of Floyd earlier and late on Monday night, England Cricket became the torchbearer from the cricketing fraternity to lead support for the movement ‘Black Lives Matter’.

ECB shared a picture featuring pacer Jofra Archer, spinner Adil Rashid and Jos Buttler hugging each other after winning a match. “We stand for diversity, We stand against racism,” ECB captioned the image.