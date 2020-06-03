POA reprimands AFP for poor handling of athletes’ issue

ISLAMABAD: The Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) is in a fix over handling of athletes’ dope testing issue as the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) has reprimanded the federation for its negligence in the case as well as not mentioning the athletes testing issue in manager’s report after conclusion of the 13th South Asian Games in Nepal.

In a letter addressed to AFP Secretary Muhammad Zafar, POA Secretary Mohammad Khalid Mehmood asked the federation to submit required documents along with team’s manager report that did not mention a word about doping tests conducted on athletes during the Games.

“We would like to refer the manager’s report of the Athletics Team (Annex A) submitted to the Pakistan Olympic Association vide email on January 5, 2020. Unfortunately there was no mention of any dope test carried out by the SAG Dope Testing Committee. Since the details of sample collection have not been mentioned/concealed in the manager’s report and the AFP did not raise any query regarding outcome of the analysis of such samples prior to receipt of adverse analytical findings of three athletes.

“On a query from the Pakistan Olympic Association the Secretary General AFP sent a message through Whatsapp on May 27, 2020 providing the details of the athletes whose samples were collected as part of the doping controls. To put the record straight, may we request the AFP to please send us the list through an official correspondence giving not only the details of the athletes whose dope tests were carried out but also include the copies of the athletes doping control forms of each athlete mentioned in the Whatsapp message.

“This should also be added to the manager’s report already submitted as an additional document. As far as the matter of government’s cash awards is concerned, the AFP should have first taken confirmations from all the concerned organisations. The POA was not informed of the awards’ schedule and neither was it consulted,” said the letter written by the POA.

‘The News’ has learnt that there is no mention of any such tests conducted on the gold medal-winning athletes even in the chef de mission’s report. It is pertinent to mention that a proper coordination requires between different associations and the contingent’s officials headed by chef de mission. Surprisingly, there has been no mention anywhere that such tests were conducted by the Games Organising Committee.

It has also been learnt that the POA has asked the AFP to conduct testing of B samples of all the three athletes before imposing any provisional or permanent suspension on them. The AFP has already suspended the three athletes before receiving the test reports. “Since they are medal-winners and had already received their cash awards, it is pertinent to get B sample tests before making any final decision. Till the completion of the AFFs procedures and formalities the panel, detailed by AFP to look into the matter, should be stopped to work.”

The POA also questioned the measures taken by the AFP so far in this regard. “Could you please clarify whether AFP’s email imposing “provisional suspension” on three athletes is in line with Para 5 of the AAF Notice of charge and Mandatory Provisional Suspension (Non-Specified Substances) or otherwise; whether it is in line with the WADA Rules and the Results Management, Hearings and Decisions Guidelines.”

The POA has given AFP June 3 date to furnish all the details. All the efforts to contact AFP secretary Muhammad Zafar for knowing his point of view went fruitless.