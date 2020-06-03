Starmer wants BAME virus deaths review published

LONDON: Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has called for the publication of a delayed review into black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) deaths related to Covid-19.

The Public Health England review was launched last month aimed at analysing how factors such as ethnicity can impact people’s health outcomes from Covid-19.

According to data from the Office for National Statistics, black men and women are more than four times more likely to suffer a coronavirus-related death than white people.

Sir Keir said the review should be published and “action taken now” to address the disproportionate impact on BAME communities. Officials insisted the review’s findings will be published this week and denied claims that the report had been delayed because of tensions caused by protests over the death in the US of George Floyd. Publication had originally been promised by the end of May.

Sky News reported the review “was being put on hold until Wednesday because it was not ready for publishing”. According to Sky News, “worries” over the review being published amid the ongoing protests in the US over the death of Floyd also played a part in the findings not being released on time.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesman denied this was the case, saying: “Ministers received initial findings yesterday. They are being rapidly considered and a report will be published this week. It is not true to say this has been delayed due to global events.”

Sir Keir said: “BAME communities have been disproportionately affected by Covid-19. We need the findings of this review published and action taken now.

“Stop the excuses: publish the review.”

Dame Donna Kinnair, Royal College of Nursing chief executive and general secretary, also called for the review to be published urgently. She said: “The Public Health England review must be published as a matter of urgency. Every day we go without knowing why BAME health and care staff are disproportionately affected by Covid-19 is another day these workers are needlessly put at extra risk.

“Our own data shows us that 43 per cent of BAME nursing staff feel they cannot access proper eye and face protection. UK governments must move quickly to develop clear, cross-governmental strategy and costed action plans to tackle racial disparities across society.” Unison general secretary Dave Prentis said: “It’s completely unacceptable for this report to be delayed. “Coronavirus has a disproportionate impact on black communities and black public service workers. It’s time for answers and actions, not more delays. The report should be published today.”