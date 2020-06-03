‘Sugar probe to cover actions dating back to 1985’

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid said on Tuesday the federal cabinet had decided to tighten noose around the sugar mafia.

In a media conversation, he said the sugar mafia would not be spared. “The arrest proceedings of these wrong doers will be based on actions dating back to 1985,” he added.

Meanwhile, the federal cabinet on Tuesday approved the first ever “mobile device manufacturing policy” (MDMP) pursuant to a summary moved by the Ministry of Industries and Production.

The policy prepared by the Engineering Development Board (EDB) – a techno-economic arm of the ministry -- through extensive consultation with relevant public and private sector stakeholders, was approved by the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) on May 21, said a press release issued by the Ministry of Commerce.

The market carries a potential of over 40 million handsets, which has become a practical possibility especially after the successful launch of Device Identification, Registration and Blocking System (DIRBS), which eliminated smuggling of mobile phones.

The policy aims to incentivise local assemblers who will provide jobs to local engineers as well as skilled and semi-skilled educated youth, besides localisation/indigenisation of the parts of mobile phone in a phased manner.

The prominent features of the policy are the removal of regulatory duty for CKD/SKD manufacturing by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) approved manufactures under Input/Output Co-Efficient Organisation (IOCO) approved import authorisation.

The policy also includes the removal of fixed income tax on CKD/SKD manufacturing of mobile devices up to USD 350 category. The cabinet approved the increase in fixed income tax on USD 351 category by Rs 2,000 and USD 500 by Rs 6,300 on CKD/SKD manufacturing. It also approved the removal of fixed sales tax on CKD/SKD manufacturing of mobile devices.

Under the policy, the PTA will allow activation of handsets manufactured in the country under import authorisation of inputs by IOCO in CKD/SKD kit (8517.1211) and not under HS Code 8517.7000 i.e. parts. This will eliminate misdeclaration in parts category at the import stage.

The local industry will ensure localisation of parts and components as per roadmap included in draft policy.

A total of 16 local companies are manufacturing mobile devices in the country, mostly feature phones i.e. 2G, and are now shifting to manufacturing smart phones as technology is shifting towards 4G/5G.

Separately, the federal cabinet approved export of locally manufactured personal protective equipment (PPE), including sanitisers and other items.

The cabinet meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday, also decided that a committee comprising members from ministries of Commerce, Health, Industrial Production and Science and Technologies will be authorised to ban export of any particular item keeping in view domestic needs of the country. The cabinet emphasised the need for creating public awareness to strictly observe standard operating procedures (SOPs) to prevent spread of coronavirus.

The cabinet was informed that Covid-19 testing capacity had been enhanced to 32,000 tests per day, which was just 400 at the initial stage.

The meeting also expressed satisfaction over the working of Resource Management System for effective utilisation of available resources and health facilities in the country. The cabinet was informed on the latest situation of locust in the country and steps taken in this regard. Prime Minister Khan said all available resources will be provided to curb locust attacks and emphasised on finding some out of the box solution to this problem.