Punjab Speaker issues Hamza’s production orders

LAHORE: Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Tuesday issued production orders for opposition leader Hamza Shahbaz Sharif.

The speaker issued production orders for the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader to allow him to attend the provincial assembly session which is scheduled to begin on June 5.

The budget session of the Punjab Assembly would be held at a local hotel. The reason behind convening the session at the hotel is to ensure strict adherence to the standard operating procedures (SOPs), including social distancing protocols for the MPAs, which was impossible to implement given the size of the assembly hall. It may be noted that Hamza is on judicial remand over charges of possessing assets beyond means and money laundering.