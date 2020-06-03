Two-metre distancing rule to remain in place: No 10

LONDON: The two-metre social distancing rule is remaining in place, the government has said, despite calls from MPs for the distance to be reduced.

Several MPs including former environment secretary Theresa Villiers had called for the distance to be reduced in line with some other countries’ rules to save jobs and help the hospitality sector reopen.

Places such as theatres, pubs and entertainment venues could be hit hard by the current two-metre rule, which would severely restrict the number of patrons allowed inside and the staff needed.

On May 27, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he had asked members of the scientific advisory group for emergencies (Sage) to review the guidance. However, on Tuesday Number 10 said the government believes the two-metre rule should remain in place.

The Prime Minister’s spokesman said: “We continue to keep all of these matters under review but the current guidance is that the two-metre rule should remain in place.” It comes after a new study suggested physical distancing of at least one metre lowers the risk of coronavirus transmission, but distances of two metres could be more effective.

Researchers found that keeping a distance of more than one metre from other people was associated with a much lower risk of infection compared with less than one metre. The risk of infection when people stand more than a metre away from the infected individual was found to be 3 per cent, and 13 per cent if within a metre. However, according to the analysis published in The Lancet, modelling suggests for every extra metre further away up to three metres, the risk of infection or transmission may halve.

Following the research, the Chartered Institute of Environmental Health (CIEH) stressed the “vital” importance of the two-metre distance as more businesses prepare to open.

The professional body, which represents those who work in environmental health roles such as in the food, housing and transport industries, urged the government to maintain the two-metre guidance especially as “riskier” businesses including pubs prepare to open.