Indian troops martyr 13 Kashmiris in single day

ISLAMABAD: In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh acts of state terrorism, martyred 13 Kashmiri youth in a single day on Monday. Indian troops martyred 10 youth during a violent military operation in Mendhar and other villages of Poonch district, it is reported.

The operation was launched by Indian troops on May 28 in the areas of the district. The Indian army officer told media that searches were underway in the villages of Poonch district. Earlier, Indian troops martyred three Kashmiri youth in Nawshehra area of Rajouri district.