No differences between CM, CS: Chohan

LAHORE: Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan has said news about differences between Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and Chief Secretary (CS) Jawwad Rafique Malik is baseless, fabricated and contrary to the facts.

He said the news being aired on a private TV channel carries no veracity. Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan in his explanatory statement said that CM Usman Buzdar holds authority and powers of being the Chief Executive of the province and CS Punjab Jawwad Rafique Malik is the administrative head of the province. He added that excellent working relationship exists between the CM and CS. He said on the directions of the CM, Punjab chief secretary is running the affairs of the province in an impeccable manner.