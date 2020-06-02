COVID-19 pandemic: UHS directed to postpone MBBS/BDS exams

LAHORE: The Punjab government has directed the University of Health Sciences (UHS) to immediately stop holding of all supplementary examinations of MBBS/BDS students of public and private medical/dental colleges in the province, in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

The Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department (SH&MED) said in a notification on Monday that the issue private medical/dental colleges’ students additional annual fees would be decided by the competent authority in due course of time.

Additional Secretary (Technical) Dr Salman Shahid said that the competent authority had ordered for strict and immediate compliance of the orders.

The UHS started conducted supplementary examinations of MBBS/BDS students of public and private medical/dental colleges in the province from June 1, 2020 without seeking prior approval from the competent authority.