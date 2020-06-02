Judicial remand of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman extended till 15th

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: An accountability court on Monday extended the judicial remand of Jang/Geo Group Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman (MSR) till June 15 in a case pertaining to the purchase of a private piece of land more than thirty years ago.
Jail authorities didn’t produce Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman before the court due to COVID-19 situation after which the court extended his judicial remand for 14 days. Prosecutor Asim Mumtaz represented the NAB while advocate Chaudhry Aurangzaib appeared on behalf of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman.
It is pertinent to mention here that Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman is in custody for 81 days on trumped-up charges relating to a property purchased more than three decades ago. Uptill now, neither any case has been filed against the Jang/Geo Editor-in-Chief nor any allegation(s) has been proved against him in the court of law.