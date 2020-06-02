Judicial remand of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman extended till 15th

LAHORE: An accountability court on Monday extended the judicial remand of Jang/Geo Group Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman (MSR) till June 15 in a case pertaining to the purchase of a private piece of land more than thirty years ago.

Jail authorities didn’t produce Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman before the court due to COVID-19 situation after which the court extended his judicial remand for 14 days. Prosecutor Asim Mumtaz represented the NAB while advocate Chaudhry Aurangzaib appeared on behalf of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman.

It is pertinent to mention here that Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman is in custody for 81 days on trumped-up charges relating to a property purchased more than three decades ago. Uptill now, neither any case has been filed against the Jang/Geo Editor-in-Chief nor any allegation(s) has been proved against him in the court of law.