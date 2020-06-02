Fire erupts at oil depot in Wana

WANA: Fire erupted at an oil depot in Rustam Adda in Wana, the headquarters of South Waziristan, causing huge loss to its owner.

Din Mohammad Wazir, Ghaffar Wazir, Rabnawaz, Suliaman Khan and Alam Khan told reporters that the fire erupted at around 7am. They said that they had informed the district administration, but there was no staff of the fire-brigade in Wana to extinguish the fire.

Rabnawaz Wazir said that he had brought about 2000 litre of diesel but the stock caught fire, causing huge loss to him. He added that he suffered Rs1.7 million loss. The cause of the fire could not be known.