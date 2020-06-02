Graveyard land reclaimed from grabbers

NOWSHERA: The Nowshera district administration on Monday reclaimed graveyard land during an operation against the encroachment and land grabbing.

Deputy Commissioner Shahid Ali Khan had received a complaint that influential people had grabbed 84-kanal graveyard land at Narai Nodeha in Jehangira Town in the district from the last 20 years. He directed Assistant Commissioner Jehangira, Saman Abbas, to take action against the land grabbers.

The AC along with a police contingent visited Narai Nodeha graveyard and called out the workers of Tehsil Municipal Administration. The TMA staff demolished encroachment from the land grabbed by the influential people.

The AC said that the land grabbers had been occupied the graveyard land for the last many years and had established a playground for cricket there. The grabbers, the official added, had also demolished several graves at the graveyard to extend their occupation of land. Saman Abbas said they had retrieved the grabbed land and handed it over to the TMA, Jehangira. Cases were registered against the alleged grabbers identified as Imran Ahmad and Muhammad Zubair.