Tue Jun 02, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
June 2, 2020

Two TTP terrorists arrested in Pindi

LAHORE: Two terrorists of Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) were arrested with explosives in an IBO conducted by CTD Rawalpindi on Monday. The CTD team received a tip-off about the presence of two suspected terrorists on Fateh Jang Road. It raided the place and arrested Farid Khan and Kaleem Ullah. Explosives, safety fuse wire, detonators and iron nails, all ingredients of an IED, were recovered from their possession. The suspects wanted to target Rawalpindi. An investigation has been launched.

