Airbus team off to France after completing crash probe

KARACHI: A technical team of Airbus left for France on Monday after completing its investigation into the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight PK-8303 plane crash that took place in Karachi on May 22.

PIA flight PK-8303 suffered a tragic air crash in Karachi last month, killing 97 people on board while two passengers survived miraculously. Under the international aviation rules, the BEA, the French air safety investigation authority joined the Pakistan-led inquiry because the 15-year-old jet was designed in France. On May 26, a team of Airbus technical advisers arrived in Karachi from France to investigate the crash. According to aviation sources, the Airbus team collected all the necessary evidence from the site of the crash and inspected the runway before departing.

Sources added the Airbus technical advisers will prepare an initial report of the plane crash in France while work on decoding data from the flight recorder and cockpit voice recorder will begin from tomorrow. Some members of the Pakistani investigation team will also travel to France for the decoding of the equipment. In an earlier tweet, BEA had confirmed Pakistani investigators would fly to France along with the French team. "Thanks a lot [Aircraft Accident and Investigation Board] AAIB from Pakistan for the

coordination, organization and support provided."