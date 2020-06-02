Health sector to get more resources in budget: CM

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said more resources would be allocated for the health sector due to coronavirus pandemic adding that social sector development would be given importance. Education, transport, infrastructural development and provision of clean drinking water will be prioritised, he added.