close
Tue Jun 02, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
June 2, 2020

Health sector to get more resources in budget: CM

Top Story

 
June 2, 2020

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said more resources would be allocated for the health sector due to coronavirus pandemic adding that social sector development would be given importance. Education, transport, infrastructural development and provision of clean drinking water will be prioritised, he added.

Latest News

More From Top Story