Dam Fund: SC summons remittances record

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan has sought details from the State Bank of Pakistan of money sent from abroad for the dams fund.

A five-member bench of the apex court led by the Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Faisal Arab, Justice Ajazul Ahsan and Justice Muneeb Akhtar heard the case on Monday.

The chief justice said the court would not allow any injustice in the dam affairs. He said that the land issue for the dams should be resolved. Usman Khel and Burhan Khel tribes are party to the land for the Mohmand Dam. The chief justice said that the completion of the dams on time would be a big achievement.

Wapda authorities told the court the contractor has started work on the Mohmand Dam. When the chief justice asked about the latest situation of the Mohmand Dam, the additional attorney general said that the approval for the dam has been pending with the CDWP. On this, the chief justice asked when the construction work on the Bhasha Dam would be complete.

The Wapda counsel said work has been started on the Diamer Bhasha Dam and work on the Mohmand Dam is under way as per schedule. He said the contract for the Diamer Bhasha Dam has already been awarded. The first unit of the Mohmand Dam will be operational in 2024.

The State Bank of pakistan officials said that if the dams money is invested in the stock exchange, there will be a danger of loss in expectation of big profit. Where the dams money has been invested, there is a reasonable profit as well as security.

They said that letters have been written to the embassies for submission of donations. The chief justice said: “Letters won’t work, you will have to talk on phone.” Justice Ajazul Ahsan said if a Pakistani wants to send money from a place where there is no Pakistani bank, the embassies concerned should be aware of money transfers. The court adjourned the hearing for an indefinite period.