Tribesmen exchange fire

LANDIKOTAL: Pirokhel and Shalmani tribesmen in Landikotal exchanged gunfire for a few hours to take control of a piece of disputed land in Landikotal on Monday. However, no casualty was reported. The sources said that the land dispute had been lingering on for years. The situation became tense on Monday as dozens of gunmen from both Pirokhel tribe and Loey Shalman tribe took positions over the top of Pirokhel hills.