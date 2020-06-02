close
Tue Jun 02, 2020
June 2, 2020

Man kills wife over domestic dispute

National

APP
June 2, 2020

KASUR: A man Monday killed a woman over a domestic issue in village Bhamba Kallan, Kot Radha Kishan, Kasur.According to police, Shamim Bibi had an altercation with her husband Javed Akhtar over a domestic issue four days back. In a fit of rage, Javed tortured her and left her outside her brother Babar’s house in village Mudhkey in a critical condition. Babar took her to a Lahore hospital where she died.

