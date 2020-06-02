close
Tue Jun 02, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
A
APP
June 2, 2020

Three of a family die in road accident

National

A
APP
June 2, 2020

MIANWALI: Three people died in a road accident in the limits of Wan Bhachran police. According to police sources, Atiq Ahmad, 33, of Wan Bhachran along with his two family members were travelling on a car towards Minawali for the marriage shopping, when a vehicle coming from the opposite direction collided with the car near Mohni Bridge on Chak Nawabwala Main Road, leaving Attique Ahmad, Muhammad Aslam, 22, and Shah Khadim, 21, dead on the spot.

Latest News

More From Pakistan