Two brothers killed in accident

GUJRANWALA: Two brothers were killed in an accident on Sialkot Road on Monday. Mafia along with her three sons was going on a motorcycle when another motorcyclist collided with them. As a result, all fell down on the road. In the meantime, a speeding dumper ran over them, which caused the death o Hasnain and Zaigham while Afia and Faizan received injuries.

GIRL SHOT DEAD: A girl was shot dead by her brother over a property issue at Aroop on Monday. Accused Ahsan allegedly shot his sister Saba dead and fled. Aroop police have registered a case.

MEETING: A video link meeting to review pre-monsoon and flood arrangements was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Gulzar Hussain Shah at his office on Monday

While addressing the meeting, the commissioner said that all concerned departments should complete their arrangements to meet any emergency during rainy season. He said that all the relevant machinery should be functional while relief campuses would work round the clock in monsoon season.

He directed the officers of Irrigation Department to ensure repair of vulnerable points of protective bunds and ensure that suitable material should be available at the site to meet breach eventuality.