KP Police withdraw order of addressing constables as Sheroo

PESHAWAR: After a controversy over calling junior officials of the force as Sheroo, the top police officials have withdrawn the circular issued to all the ranges and districts and directed that the constables should be called by their names. A circular issued from the Central Police Office to the capital city police officer and all the regional police officers on May 28 directed that the constables of the force should be respected and not addressed by any other name. The circular said the officers should call the constables by their names, Jawan or Sheroo.

The circular, however, resulted in anger among the constables and officers of the force. They were of the view that the name Sheroo was humiliating as the name was not being used with respect on social media in recent months. They said the traditional way of addressing the constabulary of the KP Police is far better than calling them Sheroo. Normally the constables are addressed with their own names or bachay (son) by the seniors out of affection. The seniors are addressed as Sir and Khan across the province.

“We have directed all the officers to respect the constabulary which has sacrificed the most for the restoration of peace. The officers are told that everyone should be addressed with their own names as this conveys their identity,” Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sanaullah Abbasi told the media after the controversy.

The IGP said the force has already announced 2020 as The Year of Constabulary and all the officers have been directed to respect the constables and acknowledge their contribution. “Constables should be provided a chair instead of making them stand for long. They should be treated politely. The system of reward and punishment will continue but their self-respect should be taken care of,” said Abbasi. He added that a constable and the IGP have the same rights in the force and this principle should be implemented. The IGP said the system introduced by the British rulers should be changed. “They did not introduce the system in London what they left here for us,” he argued, saying officers have been strictly directed through a circular to ensure the basic rights of every policeman. Constables make a huge majority of the KP Police and have sacrificed the most in the war on terror. A large number of constables and head constables were also maimed and critically wounded in the last many years. Majority of the constables do not have proper accommodation in police stations and police posts. They have to perform duty for many days without going home. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had announced introducing shift system for constables and other staff of the force to reduce their working hours as well as making arrangements so they can go home daily.