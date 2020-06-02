Rs1.22b relief given to south Punjab small businessmen in electricity bills of May

MULTAN: The Multan Electric Power Company has given a relief package worth Rs 1.220 billion to the south Punjab small businessmen and industrialists in electricity bills of May under the Prime Minister’s relief package, the Mepco officials said on Monday.

The government had paid bills of 454, 815 commercial consumers of 5KW and 38, 418 industrial consumers of 70KW under the Prime Minister’s Covid-19 package to extend maximum relief to the business community, said Mepco Chief Executive Engr Tahir Mehmood while talking to journalists here. He said that the relief amount was fixed at Rs 100, 000 for traders and Rs 450, 000 for industrial consumers for three months lockdown due to coronavirus in the south Punjab. The relief amount was equal to May and June 2019 electricity bills, he told.

The government had paid May 2020 electricity bills of commercial as well as domestic consumers, he disclosed. He said that 96, 826 commercial and industrial consumers were included under the PM’s relief package in Mepco Multan circle and the government had paid Rs 267,860,000 as relief amount. The government had asked the all these consumers not to pay their bills, he added.

The Mepco CEO said that 36,357 consumers were provided relief in the Mepco Dera Ghazi Khan circle and their bills of Rs 101,130,000 had been paid by the government. Similarly, in the Mepco Vehari circle, he added, Rs 106,650,000 bills of 34,878 consumers had been paid by the government. The government had paid Rs 153,600,000 bills of 69,113 consumers in the Mepco Bahawalpur circle while Rs 52,549 had been paid of 52,549 consumers in the Mepco Sahiwal circle, he added. The government had paid Rs 163,880,000 bills of 64,061 commercial and industrial consumers in the Mepco Rahimyar Khan circle and Rs 165,660,000 of 66,825 consumers in the Mepco Muzaffargarh circle, the Mepco CEO added. He told that Rs 65,490,000 had been paid of 34,658 consumers in the Mepco Bahawalnagar and Rs 74,470,000 of 37,966 consumers by the government in the Mepco Khanewal circle.