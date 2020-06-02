PPP objects to calling KP police as ‘Sheru’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party Senator Bahramand Tangi has strongly criticised the notification to call Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police as 'Sheru'. “Sheru' and 'tiger' are the names of dogs owned by Prime Minister Imran Khan and it is derogatory to the police force of proud province Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where people live for their pride,” he said while commenting on the notification of the KP police.

Senator Bahramand Tangi said that the officials of KP police are not personal servants of Imran Khan and this name of KP police is unacceptable. In the meanwhile, in a reaction to Prime Minister Imran Khan speech after the meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC), Deputy Information Secretary PPP Palwasha Khan has said that on COVID-19, the prime minister is mentally blocked and opposing lockdown from the day one. Palwasha Khan said that Imran Khan is repeating his first speech and is asking the people to fight COVID-19 by themselves which shows that the government has surrendered before the COVID-19.

She said Prime Minister Imran Khan has got the excuse of 18th Amendment to shy away from his responsibilities and if health is not a federal subject, then why is the prime minister himself the Minster of Health in the federal cabinet. “Imran Khan is not mentally capable of protecting the people of Pakistan from this pandemic,” she said.