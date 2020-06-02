Sharifs ‘deceiving’ nation: Vawda

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda has grilled the Sharif family for ‘deceiving’ the nation in the name of Nawaz Sharif’s treatment. In a statement, he said after ‘misleading’ the nation, Nawaz Sharif's recent photograph tells a different story. He said instead of showing guilt, Mariyum Nawaz was stating that the picture was secretly clicked by someone. Vawda said Sharifs should show courage of telling the truth to the nation.