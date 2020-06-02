close
June 2, 2020
June 2, 2020

Tandoor owners say will hike roti, naan price from 5th

LAHORE: Owners of tandoors have warned provincial government about increasing price of roti and naan if high rate of wheat is not brought down. Lahore Naan Roti Association’s chief Aftab Gill said, “We will be left with no option but to increase roti price to Rs10 and naan price by Rs15 from June 5 if the government failed in controlling rising trend in wheat price or doesn’t start releasing subsidised wheat for bread making.

