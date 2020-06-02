close
Tue Jun 02, 2020
Our Correspondent
June 2, 2020

ECP resumes PTI foreign funding case today

National

Our Correspondent
June 2, 2020

ISLAMABAD: After a gap of eleven weeks, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will resume hearing into Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) foreign funding case (today) Tuesday.

The ECP is set to hear application by the petitioner Akbar S Babar, a former central information secretary of the party, alleging ‘life threats as well as harassment by PTI through frivolous defamation cases’ besides deliberating on the petitioner's written statement challenging the transparency of the scrutiny process by the committee.

Similarly, the ECP Scrutiny Committee, formed in March 2018 to audit PTI accounts is also scheduled to meet same day in the afternoon. The committee was initially mandated to complete scrutiny of PTI accounts in one month but subsequently, its mandate was extended for an indefinite period. To-date, the committee has met for almost 70 occasions but has failed to complete its inquiry and submit its findings before the ECP.

