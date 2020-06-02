Xinjiang vice chairwoman faces anti-graft probe

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BEIJING: A high-level official in northwest Xinjiang region — where Muslim minorities have been held in internment camps — has come under investigation by the country´s anti-corruption agency, authorities said Monday. Ren Hua, the 56-year-old vice chairwoman of the region, is suspected of “serious violations of discipline and law”, a euphemism for corruption, according to the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection. The announcement did not give further details of her alleged wrongdoings.