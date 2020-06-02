close
Tue Jun 02, 2020
AFP
June 2, 2020

Xinjiang vice chairwoman faces anti-graft probe

AFP
June 2, 2020

BEIJING: A high-level official in northwest Xinjiang region — where Muslim minorities have been held in internment camps — has come under investigation by the country´s anti-corruption agency, authorities said Monday. Ren Hua, the 56-year-old vice chairwoman of the region, is suspected of “serious violations of discipline and law”, a euphemism for corruption, according to the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection. The announcement did not give further details of her alleged wrongdoings.

