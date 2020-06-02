Top Italian doctor’s claim virus ‘no longer exists’ sparks row

ROME: A claim by a leading Italian doctor that the new coronavirus “no longer exists” in the country sparked a furore Monday, with the government urging caution. Italy is preparing this week for the next big step in easing a national lockdown imposed three months ago.

From Wednesday, foreign tourists will be able to enter the country again and people will be able to move between regions. But the government has insisted this is one of the most dangerous phases of a pandemic that has claimed over 33,000 lives in the country. It has urged people to abide by social distancing rules and wear masks to prevent the virus from spreading once again. “In reality, the virus clinically no longer exists in Italy,” said Alberto Zangrillo, head of the San Raffaele Hospital in Milan, the capital of the northern Lombardy region, which has been the worst-hit by the pandemic.

“The swabs performed over the past 10 days have showed a viral load that is absolutely infinitesimal in quantitative terms compared to those carried out a month or two months ago,” he said in an interview on RAI television on Sunday. “Someone has to take responsibility for terrorising the country”.

That prompted cries of disbelief from other experts, who said Zangrillo may have mistaken a higher detection rate of asymptomatic cases for diminished potency of the virus.

“In a situation where the numbers of severe cases are falling, there may be time to start observing people with less severe symptoms — giving the impression that the virus is changing,” said Martin Hibberd, a professor at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine. Dr. Oscar MacLean, of the MRC-University of Glasgow Centre for Virus Research, said Zangrillo’s claims were “not supported by anything in the scientific literature, and also seem fairly implausible on genetic grounds”. The government also said it was too early to celebrate.