Ukraine’s trains run again as lockdown eases

KIEV: Ukraine began running cross-country and local train services on Monday as it continued to ease lockdown measures imposed to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Train services were operating for the first time since mid-March with passengers required to wear face masks and follow social distancing rules. Officials said some 40 long-distance trains and more than 200 suburban services were scheduled. Train carriages were being disinfected after every journey, the national railway operator said in a statement.