Fireworks explode across Japan to cheer up virus-weary public

TOKYO: Dozens of fireworks displays erupted simultaneously across Japan on Monday to cheer up the public, urge the gods to end the coronavirus pandemic and provide practice for struggling pyrotechnic artisans.

More than 160 manufacturers launched their displays at precisely 8:00 pm (1100 GMT) at secret locations across the country for a five-minute display called “Cheer up Hanabi” (fireworks).

In an era of social distancing, the synchronised shows were designed to be long enough for people to rush to balconies or doorsteps to see them but too short for people to race to the launch sites. With traditional summer festivals cancelled due to the coronavirus, fireworks artisans said they wanted to bring light to the skies during these dark times. “Historically fireworks in Japan have been launched to pray for the eradication of plagues and to console the spirits of the deceased,” Tokyo craftsman Kouhei Ogatsu, 38, told AFP.