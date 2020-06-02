Pope fights corruption with new Vatican tenders law

ROME: Pope Francis stepped up his battle against corruption in the Vatican Monday with a new law aimed at boosting transparency in tenders and cutting costs as a post-coronavirus recession hits. Convicted mobsters and those guilty of tax fraud are among a list of undesirables now unable to pocket contracts.

The Argentine pontiff was elected in 2013 to put the Vatican´s finances in order, but has met resistance from certain ministries reluctant to relinquish control over funds or shine a light on internal workings. The law, published Monday, is the result of four years of work and brings the Vatican into line with international standards. It is “a not insignificant turn of events,” Vatican expert Iacopo Scaramuzzi said on Twitter. “It puts an end to the firmly established Vatican habit... of entrusting external contracts to relatives and friends of friends,” he added.

The new standards of “transparency, control and competition in the procedures for awarding public contracts” will centralise expenditures, currently very fragmented, under two administrative bodies. The changes will “significantly reduce the danger of corruption,” Francis said in his written introduction to the law. While the days of suspected mafia involvement in the Vatican´s finances are long gone, the seat of the Catholic Church has found it difficult to shake off scandals completely.