China warns US of counter-attack over HK curbs

BEIJING: Beijing warned Washington Monday of retaliation after President Donald Trump announced restrictions on Chinese students in the US in protest against a new national security law in Hong Kong. China also said ongoing unrest in the US highlighted its severe problems of racism and police violence — and exposed Washington´s double standards in supporting Hong Kong´s protesters.

The two sides have clashed repeatedly on different topics and on Friday Trump said he would restrict Chinese graduate students and start reversing the special status enjoyed by semi-autonomous Hong Kong in customs and other areas. Beijing reacted angrily to the moves, saying it was “detrimental to both sides”. “Any words and actions that harm the interests of China will be met with counter-attacks on the Chinese side,” said foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian at a press briefing Monday. He said that Washington´s measures “seriously interfere in China´s internal affairs and undermine US-China relations”. China´s rubber-stamp parliament on Thursday approved the plans for the law, which would punish secession, subversion of state power, terrorism and acts that endanger national security — as well as allow Chinese security agencies to operate openly in Hong Kong.

The move followed seven months of huge and sometimes violent pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong last year. It was condemned by pro-democracy activists and Western nations as another attempt to chip away at the city´s freedoms. Hong Kong police on Monday banned an upcoming vigil marking the Tiananmen crackdown anniversary citing the coronavirus pandemic, the first time the gathering has been halted in three decades. The candlelight June 4 vigil usually attracts huge crowds and is the only place on Chinese soil where such a major commemoration of the anniversary is still allowed.

China on Monday accused the United States of “selfishness” after President Donald Trump said he would terminate the US relationship with the World Health Organization. Washington and Beijing have clashed repeatedly on different topics and on Friday Trump said he would sever ties with the UN health body, which he had previously accused of being too lenient with China.

The WHO´s massive loss of funding from the US comes as the deadly coronavirus — which surfaced in a Chinese province late last year — rages on. “The international community generally disagrees with such US acts of selfishness, evasion of responsibility, and undermining of international cooperation against the epidemic,” said Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian at a regular press briefing on Monday. He added the WHO “cannot possibly serve only one country, and should not follow the will of the country that pays the most to it”. The US has been the WHO´s biggest contributor, but in April Trump suspended funding, accusing it of not doing enough to curb COVID-19´s initial spread and of being too soft on China.