Two BVH doctors among 4 test corona positive

BAHAWALPUR: Four people, including two doctors of the Bahawal Victoria Hospital, tested corona positive here on Monday.

According to Dr Muhammad Zakir, focal person of District Health Department, said that 222 persons had been declared corona positive patients so far in Bahawalpur district while 124 had been recovered and 62 were at the Civil Hospital’s Isolation Ward.

He told this during a meeting held in the chair of DC Shoaib Khan to review corona situation here. He told that so far 12 doctors had been tested corona positive and five of them had been recovered. He said that in the Bahawalnagar district, 48 patients had been tested corona positive so far.

While briefing the meeting, DHO Dr Waheed told that 53 Covid-19 patients had been recovered while a patient of Minchanabad had died in Lahore. He told that 1,950 people had been tested in which 1,230 were tested negative and 588 persons tests results were still awaited.

BODY RECOVERED: The dead body of a man who had drowned in the River Sutlej after three days on Monday. Rescue 1122 recovered the body of Muhammad Shafique after an hectic operation.

INTERNATIONAL MILK DAY: The Faculty of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Islamia University of Bahawalpur, on Monday observed the International Milk Day. The faculty members and the students participated in online seminar and highlighted the significance of the day.