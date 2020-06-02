FDA DG for recovering dues from defaulters

FAISALABAD: Faisalabad Development Authority Director General Muhammad Sohail Khawaja has directed for adopting solid and comprehensive strategy to recover the outstanding dues from the chronic defaulters.

He issued these directions while presiding over a meeting held to review the performance of different sections of the FDA and pace of development programmes implementation here on Monday. Chief Engineer Shahid Mehmood, Director Planning and Development Hassan Zaheer, Director Estate Management Sohail Maqsood, Director Finance Junaid Usman, Deputy Director Admin Yasir Ijaz and other officers were present in the meeting. The FDA DG said that the defaulters should be contacted personally besides serving the warning notices to them for depositing the arrears without delay.

He also reviewed the recovery status of different heads and outstanding arrears of properties in residential colonies and commercial markets under control of the FDA. He ordered to seal the properties of the defaulters in case of non-payment despite serving final warning notices. He also reviewed the performance of different sections of the FDA and directed for disposal of official assignments immediately.

He said that no file should be laid pending unnecessarily and working of the sections should clearly be seen well on daily basis. He emphasised upon disposal of applications as par the timeline received on one-window counter and said that any deficiency or discrepancy found in applicants file should be identified on the spot to avert any delay in completion the official assignments.

He urged upon informing the applicants about the status of their files under process through SMS. The FDA Director General also reviewed the pace of development programmes implementation and said that the construction of roads and streets should be continued with the pursuance of anti-coronavirus precautions.

He examined the updated progress of under completion Kashmir Bridge underpass on Canal Road and said that the work of sewerage pipelines lying should be completed by Wasa without further delay. He stressed upon accelerating the departmental measures for acquiring the land near Kashmir Bridge Underpass for construction of the Slip Road.