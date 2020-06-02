Adviser insists KP govt providing credible figures about Covid-19 cases

PESHAWAR: Adviser to Chief Minister on Information and Public Relations Ajmal Khan Wazir said on Monday that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was sharing complete figures with the public about the coronavirus cases.

“Cases of coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are being reported, whether these are deaths or positive cases as per the guidelines of the World Health Organization. Complete statistics are being shared with the public,” he insisted while briefing the media, as per an official handout. He said there was transparency and the public could see the real picture, adding the recovery rate in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was higher than other provinces which was 31 percent.

It may be mentioned here that opposition parties have alleged that the KP government is not providing correct figures about the Covid-19 cases to the public. The adviser dispelled the impression and said in just two months before the lockdown, more than 81,000 passengers from various Gulf countries, had arrived at Bacha Khan International Airport. Similarly, through Taftan and Torkham borders, migrants had returned to home countries who were kept in various quarantine centres.

Ajmal Wazir said soon after the coronavirus outbreak, our testing capacity was only 20 which had now been increased to 2300. The adviser said this number would increase further. He said health system of developed countries had failed against coronavirus but our doctors and paramedical staff were fighting the virus successfully despite limited resources. “We are proud of our doctors, nursing and paramedical staff and all frontline workers fighting the coronavirus.

The entire nation salutes them. Dr Aurangzeb and Dr Azam lost own lives for the nation. The sacrifices of doctors and medical staff would not go waste”, he added. The adviser said ministers and chief secretary had contracted Covid-19 while fighting the viral infection on the frontline. Regarding Overseas Pakistanis, Ajmal Wazir said the opposition should not get worried about them as they were close to the heart of Prime Minister Imran Khan. “Overseas Pakistanis are our assets and they will not be left alone in this trying times. The solution to all their problems is among the top priorities of the government” he emphasised.