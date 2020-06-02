Reopening of schools sans protective measures opposed

PESHAWAR: The members of the civil society have opposed reopening of the private and public schools without following the guidelines set by the World Health Organisations to protect people from coronavirus.

Qamar Naseem, Programme Coordinator, Blue Veins, said deciding to close, partially close or reopen schools should be guided by a risk-based approach to maximize the educational and health benefits for students, teachers, staff, and the wider community. Imran Takkar, a child rights activist said: “The crucial factor allowing school re-opening around the world has been the presence of well-functioning local test, trace, and isolate protocols.” He said inclusive and early collaboration between the school and the community is needed to develop and implement necessary measures.

“It will be important to maintain flexibility and modify approaches as needed and to ensure learning and sharing of good practices”, he pointed out. Both the activists said in response to Covid-19, countries around the world had implemented several public health and social measures such as movement restrictions, closure of schools and businesses, and international travel restrictions. They said as the local epidemiology of the disease changes, countries will adjust which is to says loosen or reinstate these measures according to the intensity of transmission. The activists said the protection of children and educational facilities are particularly important.

They said precautions were necessary to prevent the potential spread of Covid-19 in school settings. The activists said the schools should not reopen unless key measures were put in place to stop the spread of coronavirus. It is worth mentioning here that the private school owners staged protests in various parts of KP recently to demand reopening of the schools.