Man held for using blue light on stolen car

LAHORE:Batapur police arrested a man for using a blue light on a stolen car. A case has been registered against accused Salman Ahmad. The car and the blue light were impounded. The car was in the use of an officer of AVLS.

kite flying: DIG Operations Rai Babar Saeed has said police officers should ensure implementation of ban on kite flying in their respective areas at any cost. He directed all officers to take strict action against kite flying, selling and manufacturers. Rai Babar Saeed said that kite flyers are being captured through drone technology in densely populated areas.

Parents should have to play a vital role to discourage their children to play this dangerous play to avoid such precious lives. He said parents can also be subjected to any legal punishment for not stopping their children for kite flying. We cannot allow any body to play this very harmful play.

Lahore Police have arrested 7179 accused in 6911 cases during the first five months of this year. City Division 1545, Cantt Division 1917, Civil Lines Division 814, Sadar Division 814, Iqbal Town 954 and Modal Town Division 1135 accused arrested. Police recovered 83108 kites, 1411 pellets, 4558 merchandise, 1722 strings from kite makers and flyers.

Moreover kite manufacturing factories were also raided and recovered kite making items in huge quantity worth million of rupees. Kite sellers were also arrested during the action of Lahore Police to ensure implementation on Kite Flying Act. DIG Operations Lahore Rai Babar Saeed said that we have also extended cooperation with district administration for crackdown on kite making factories without any discrimination. So many young boys have lost their lives in this dangerous play kite flying.