Suspended trio deny taking banned drugs: AFP concerned over late revelation of athletes’ test reports

LAHORE: The Athletics Federation of Pakistan has asked the organising committee of the 13th South Asian Games (SAG) in Nepal to send them details of the dope tests of the athletes who returned positive for banned substance.

President Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) Maj Gen (retd) Akram Sahi informed The News that in a letter to the organising committee, they have also asked about the reasons of late revelation of the test reports as the games were conducted in December last year.

The official further informed that following the WADA regulations, the three athletes, who were alleged to have tested positive have been suspended till the results of their B samples. However, the three athletes Olympian Mehboob Ali, Mohammad Naeem and Samiullah have denied taking any banned substance.

Meanwhile, the Saturday's meeting between the Athletics Federation of Pakistan’s (AFP) inquiry committee and the three accused athletes was deferred on the advice of the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA). Sources said that the meeting was deferred on the advice of the Olympic association for reasons unknown. Olympian Mehboob Ali, 110metre hurdler Mohammad Naeem and sprinter Samiullah had tested positive for using steroids.

Their tests had been conducted during the 13th South Asian Games in Nepal last year where Mehboob and Naeem won gold and Samiullah clinched bronze.

They were also part of the two relay bronze medal-winning teams. The athletes have already submitted their replies to the federation. If found guilty they would be banned, stripped of their medals and cash prizes.

Pakistan claimed five gold, two silver and six bronze in athletics in Nepal, finishing with overall tally of 32 gold, 41 silver and 60 bronze medals.