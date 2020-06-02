Armenian PM tests positive for virus

Yerevan: Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who turned 45 on Monday, said he and his family had tested positive for the new coronavirus and that he would be working from home.

Pashinyan, said in video message posted on Facebook that his "coronavirus test was positive yesterday" and that his wife and four children were also infected. He did not have any "visible symptoms" and would be working from home "to the best of my ability", Pashinyan added in the clip he recorded himself.

The ex-Soviet republic with a population of around three million people has registered 9,492 coronavirus cases and 139 deaths. Covid-19 patients have overwhelmed hospitals and health officials last week said that intensive care beds could be soon reserved for patients with the best chance of survival.