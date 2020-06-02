Aodiakos claims opening honours as racing returns

LONDON: Zodiakos wrote his name into the record books with victory in the Betway Welcome Back British Racing Handicap at Newcastle — the first race in Britain since meetings were last held on March 17.

After government approval was granted on Saturday, racing was the first major professional sport to resume in Britain following the coronavirus shutdown and all eyes were on the opening event.

At the head of affairs right from the off, the Roger Fell-trained gelding bowled along in the mile contest under his jockey James Sullivan, who like all riders was wearing a face mask as part of the strict hygiene protocols in place.

His better-fancied stablemate Al Ozzdi came there strongly two furlongs out in the hands of Ben Curtis, but while he took a definite advantage at one stage, the 22-1 winner fought back gallantly and was a neck to the good at the line.

Sullivan said: “It’s very nice to get the first winner. I’m blowing a bit as obviously it’s the first time I’ve ridden in a race for a while and it was hard work from three and a half furlongs out, but in fairness to Roger he had him very fit, he was spot on for today.”

Fell said: “My instructions were to make it, to get on with it because he has one pace and he did that perfectly. It (lockdown) has not been bad for us as we’re quite isolated, we’re not round lots of other people. A lot of the staff live on site so it’s quite easy.”

Little Jo came out on top in race two, the Betway Heed Your Hunch Handicap, which produced another tight finish.Saisons D’Or led until deep inside the final furlong and it was only in the last few strides that he gave way to the Brian Ellison-trained 9-1 chance, who was ridden by Ben Robinson. Like the first race, a neck was the winning margin.

Robinson said: “He was a bit disappointing before lockdown, but we found a few niggly problems and Brian has done a great job at home and he came back with a bang.“Mr (Jedd) O’Keeffe’s horses are always ready and race-fit and to be honest I probably got there too soon, but Jack (Garrity) was just helping me along on his horse (Saisons D’Or).“The track is riding very slow. The sun beating down on it softens it up and makes it testing and gluey, it suited Little Jo anyway.”