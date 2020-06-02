Antifa: ‘terror’ group or Trump’s straw man?

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump has blamed the protest violence in the United States on Antifa, saying the leftist activist network will be formally designated “terrorists” on the same level as al-Qaeda and Islamic State.

Both White House National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien and Attorney General Bill Barr also singled out Antifa “radical militants” for stoking the rioting.“The United States of America will be designating ANTIFA as a Terrorist Organization,” Trump tweeted. Antifa stands for anti-fascism.