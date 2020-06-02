48pc Brits exposed to virus misinformation

LONDON: Health officials should “step up” their efforts to combat the spread of so-called fake news, a think-tank said, after a poll found 48 per cent of Britons have been exposed to misinformation about Covid-19 online.

The IPPR, which conducted the survey, said that misinformation is a “constant menace online that endangers lives” as it called on the Government to combat misinformation, even when the pandemic is over.

The authors of the latest IPPR paper said that the Covid-19 pandemic has “exposed the dangers of new technology as a harbinger of false, potentially dangerous information”. But it has also shown how these platforms can be used to alert the public to the crisis, they added.

Looking past the pandemic, the survey found that people would welcome more public health communication from officials – with 78 per cent in favour of more public health television adverts and 64 per cent in favour of text messages including public health information. The think-tank said technology has changed the way people seek information about their health, with 61 per cent of the 2,000 Britons polled saying they go online to check symptoms or self-diagnose.

Three-quarters (75 per cent) said the most trusted online site for health information was the NHS website. The poll also found that online misinformation also led to some misunderstandings around vaccines – 6 per cent falsely believed vaccines can cause autism, with a further 32 per cent saying they were unsure about the claim.

It called on the NHS to forge partnerships with tech giants to create tailored public health messages and address disinformation. And the disinformation unit established in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak should be made a permanent feature of the Department of Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), with the express aim of combating the spread of misinformation, the authors added.

“The internet has been a powerful tool in communicating helpful NHS advice on how to halt the spread of this terrible disease, but misinformation remains a constant menace online that endangers lives,” said Dean Hochlaf, IPPR researcher and lead author of the report.

“Unfortunately, conspiracy theories are a common side-effect of all public health issues and crises. It’s therefore paramount that the Government continues to play an active role in combating misinformation, even after the pandemic.

“Official health information is always beneficial, so the Government should step up its efforts to ensure that the public is always up to date and well informed about any health threats we may face.”