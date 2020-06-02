Maid injured in PIA plane crash dies

KARACHI: A 12-year-old maid, who had sustained burn injuries in the recent PIA plane crash after it came down in a residential area close to the Karachi airport, succumbed to her injuries on Monday.

According to the Civil Hospital sources, Naheed Khaskheli was brought to the hospital’s burns unit on May 22 from the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre. She had received 56 per cent burn injuries and finally succumbed to her wounds. Her body was handed over to her family after necessary formalities. She had sustained injuries while working at a house in Model Colony where the plane crashed.

Meanwhile, the visiting team of French experts that had arrived here on May 26 to extend assistance in the PIA plane crash (PK 8303) probe returned to France on Monday. They also took the plane’s black box and cockpit voice recorder with them to decode them.