Tue Jun 02, 2020
AFP
June 2, 2020

Pakistan slams expulsion of embassy officials by India

NEW DELHI: Two Pakistan officials expelled by India over spying allegations returned home on Monday, an embassy spokesman said.

The Indian government claimed on Sunday that the two had been detained for “indulging in espionage activities”, and given 24 hours to leave the country.The move came amid heightened tensions between the arch-rivals over Kashmir. The pair returned to Pakistan via the Wagah border crossing, which has been closed for several weeks because of the coronavirus lockdown, a Pakistan embassy spokesman told AFP.

Pakistan summoned India’s charge d’affaires to express its “condemnation” of the expulsion order. The foreign ministry called the allegations “baseless” and said Delhi’s action was a “clear violation” of the Vienna Convention on diplomatic relations.

